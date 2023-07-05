WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Watervliet has put out a request for proposals for a waterfront restaurant operator at Hudson Shores Park. This will be a development and ground lease opportunity.

Hudson Shores Park was once home to the Rusty Anchor, a floating restaurant and bar. It was damaged in January 2019 during inclement weather and permanently closed. Now, the city is looking to redevelop a site along the central waterfront for a new restaurant.

The restaurant is expected to be about 3,300 square feet with a 960 square foot outdoor dining area overlooking the Hudson River. It’s expected to be a full-service restaurant open at least six days a week for lunch and dinner. The place could also be open for breakfast.

The city said it’s supposed to be a seasonal operation from April to October, but those interested could include an acceptable mitigative countermeasure if a year-round restaurant is proposed. Construction on the project is expected in the spring of 2024.

All the details, including site plans and the application itself, can be found on the Watervliet website. Applications are due by August 24 at 2 p.m.