VOORHEESVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gracie’s Kitchen in Voorheesville is closing after five years. Owner Grace Thompson posted a goodbye letter on the Gracie’s Kitchen website.

“Our last day of operations will be October 8,” said Thompson. “Dear friends of Gracie’s Gang, I wish the very best for each of you and am grateful for your support. And please, shop local.”

In the letter, Thompson celebrated her employees and the community and reminisced on customers she had met over the years and their stories. She also mentioned the hardships Gracie’s Kitchen had faced with employee shortages and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Since the pandemic, the restaurant industry has tackled historic inflation, a virtually empty labor pool, a volatile supply chain, and incredible disruption that has made it impossible for many restaurants to continue,” said Thompson. “Those roller coaster moments! Those who know me well know I’m not a thrill ride kind of girl. Few are aware of the severe personal toll this has taken, yet it is time to say farewell.”

Gracies Kitchen is known for its extensive breakfast, lunch, and dinner menus, weekly specials, ice cream station, and barbecue and German nights. You can view all the menus on the Gracie’s Kitchen website.

Gracie’s Kitchen opened in 2018 at 39 Voorheesville Avenue. The restaurant is open Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. until its last day on October 8.