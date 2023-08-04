NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Volcano Asian BBQ and Hot Pot is now open in Niskayuna. The restaurant is located at 2309 Nott Street E.

A hot pot restaurant is where everyone cooks their own meats, vegetables, and noodles in a big pot filled with simmering broth in the middle of the table. The ingredients are then taken out and dipped in whatever sauce the person would like before eating.

The Volcano Asian Bistro and Hot Pot menu includes your choice of pot and pot base, meats, noodles, and vegetables. The menu is not currently available online.

According to the restaurant’s Facebook page, guests get 15% off their meals until August 15 to celebrate the eatery’s soft opening. The owner did not immediately return NEWS10’s request for comment on the opening.

To make a reservation, you can call (518) 666-3888 or (518) 666-3999. Volcano Asian BBQ and Hot Pot is open Monday through Thursday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from noon to 10:30 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 9:30 p.m.