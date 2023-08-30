GREENFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A vineyard and winery in Greenfield is getting ready to officially open. Fossil Stone Vineyards & Winery, located at 331 Grange Road, is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony with local officials on Friday, September 1 at 11 a.m.

The vineyard and winery join Fossil Stone Farms, a horse operation that opened in 2014. The farm features wooden stables, boarding, lessons, and nine paddock areas for more than 20 horses. It has six equestrian and hiking trails totaling three miles.

Fossil Stone is owned by Mike Spiak and his wife Kelly. In 2014, the business produced its first commercial vintage wine. The winery is in a 720-square-foot barn that sits on the 140-acre farm, which includes seven acres of vineyards and the horse farm that dates back to 1802.

The vineyards (photo courtesy: Fossil Stone Vineyard & Winery)

Harvested grapes (photo courtesy: Fossil Stone Vineyard & Winery)

The tasting barn at Fossil Stone Vineyards & Winery (photo courtesy: Fossil Stone Vineyard & Winery)

Bottling the wine (photo courtesy: Fossil Stone Vineyard & Winery)

Mike Spiak and tasting barrels (photo courtesy: Fossil Stone Vineyard & Winery)

The winery and vineyard are open for limited hours this fall. A Harvest Party is set for September 23 that features grape harvesting at 10 a.m. and food from Mama Mia’s in Saratoga Springs, a cash bar, and music from Nymbis in the evening.

The business will host private parties throughout the year. Starting in spring 2024, the winery will be open for regular hours and tours.

“It is a dream of ours to combine locally grown wine with our history of horses to make a special place and event venue that warms the heart and calms the soul,” said Spiak.

The vineyard features three major types of grapes: Marquette, La Crescent, and Petite Pearl. The winery produces Rose (blush), La Crescent (a semisweet white), Marquette (a red semi-dry), Oak-aged Marquette (semi-dry, medium-bodied red wine), and Amber (a creamy, buttery white).

“The Town of Greenfield is pleased to add the kind of business that captures the heart and soul of what Greenfield is about,” said Town Supervisor Kevin Veitch. “The rural charm of a business like this is sure to be a success.”