SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Villa Balsamo, a historic estate and former restaurant on Route 50 in Saratoga Springs, is up for sale. The property is listed by Patrick Gibson of the Diehl Done Team at Keller Williams with an asking price of $4.3 million.

Villa Balsamo is owned by the Balsamo family and for many years was a restaurant that was usually only open during racing season at Saratoga Race Course. The restaurant closed after the 2017 season and never reopened.

“It’s one of the unique architectural gems of Saratoga Springs,” said Gibson.

The property has only been listed since July 1, but Gibson said he already had multiple showings of the estate. Villa Balsamo going on the market at this time coincides nicely with the Saratoga Race Course opening for the season and the additional population the race course brings to Saratoga Springs, said Gibson.

The estate was built in 1929, has nine bedrooms and six bathrooms, and sits on over 14 acres. According to Gibson, the property also has the “best mineral water in the city.”

The estate is located at 2255 Ballston Avenue in Saratoga Springs. To view more photos of the property and if you’re interested in a showing, you can visit the Villa Balsamo listing on the Keller Williams website.