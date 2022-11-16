ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Via Fresca, an Italian gourmet market at 1666 Western Avenue in Albany, is permanently closing its doors after almost 17 years. Owner John Randazzo made the announcement in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

“To all our friends and family, as we all know the economy has been quite hard on both individuals and small businesses,” said Randazzo. “We have dealt with our rising food costs, gas hikes, surcharges, and the like for so long now.”

Via Fresca’s last day will be Wednesday, November 23. This December would have marked the restaurant’s 17th year in business, said Randazzo.

“We have been very lucky to have friends and a loyal customer base that stuck by us through thick and thin for years,” said Randazzo.