RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Café Twelve 04, located at 1204 Washington Avenue in Rensselaer, is closing its doors. Owner Chris Phelan made the announcement on Facebook on Thursday morning.

“Many, many nights of sleeplessness riddled with anxiety and worry as a small local business owner has come to an end,” read the post. “I just can’t compete with big businesses and drive-thru windows.”

Café Twelve 04 opened in August 2022 serving sandwiches for breakfast and lunch, waffles, donuts, and tacos on Tuesdays. Phelan is a veteran who served in the U.S. Army from 2005 to 2008.

“Not all business ideas or ventures always work out,” Phelan told NEWS10. “The idea or the dream is not dead. I don’t have any immediate plans to open another cafe but maybe in the future.”

The café’s last day will be Sunday, October 29. Phelan said he loved the café and he encourages everyone to support local small businesses.

“I just want to thank each and every one of you that had walked through the door and supported me and my venture,” said Phelan. “I can’t thank you enough. More importantly, I can’t thank my staff enough.”