ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In January, Birch Bark Eatery in Glens Falls closed its doors after almost five years. On Monday, owner Tania Sharlow announced in a Facebook post that the eatery is being resurrected– this time in Albany and under a new name.

Birch Bark Eatery will now be known as Bitchin’ Donuts and will be opening at 193 Lark Street. Sharlow said the new vegan eatery will mainly be focusing on coffee and donuts, but will eventually serve breakfast items from the former Birch Bark menu.

“We are super excited to be in a new place with such rich diversity and proximity to other creators we adore,” said Sharlow.

Sharlow hopes to open Bitchin’ Donuts in less than two weeks. You can look for updates on the Bitchin’ Donuts Facebook page. “Here’s to new beginnings amongst old friends,” said Sharlow.