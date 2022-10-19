RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The vegan bakery, The Cakerino, is moving locations from Rensselaer to Troy. Owner Bri Harrington said in a Facebook Reel that the new space is much bigger than their current one at 63A Washington Avenue.

“This is going to be like triple the space,” said Harrington. “We have a rear parking lot in the back. We have central air. It’s going to be incredible.”

The new location will be 340 Congress Street in Troy. The Cakerino’s last day at the Rensselaer store will be October 27. Harrington said it might take a couple of weeks for them to move and open the new storefront.

During that time, Harrington said they will still be taking custom orders and baking them for customers. You can place a custom order on The Cakerino website.

The Cakerino specializes in vegan cakes and other baked goods. Some items are also gluten-free. You can view the menu on The Cakerino website.