SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Unbeetable, Schenectady’s first vegan arcade bar and restaurant, was originally set to open at 148 Clinton Street in the fall of 2022. It’s now May 2023 and the restaurant is still not open.

Owner Chelsea Heilmann, who also owns the vegan eatery Take Two Café in Schenectady, said the opening was delayed due to issues with the previous construction team. She said the new team had to redo a lot of the work.

Also, Heilmann had to buy a new kitchen hood which they are still waiting on. Once the hood is installed and the restaurant inspections are finished, a specific opening date for Unbeetable will be announced, said Heilmann.

Unbeetable will serve elevated vegan pub food and have cocktails, beer, and non-alcoholic drinks. The eatery will have 16 arcade games total, as well as other fun games. Games include:

Pac Man

NBA Jamz

Mortal Kombat

Pinball machines

Area 51

Cruis’n USA

Corn hole

Ping pong

Air hockey

Foosball

A crane game featuring gift certificates to local businesses

“I’ve always loved playing games while I go out and have a beer,” said Heilmann. “I used to love going to arcades growing up in the 90s and wanted to create a space where everyone could enjoy these same games.”