ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — From cafés to mac and cheese to tacos to Chick-fil-A, several restaurants in the Capital Region as planning to open this year. Here are some restaurant openings to look out for in the coming months.
Spring
- Sia Crêperia, Crossgates Mall, 1 Crossgates Mall Road in Guilderland
- Planning to open at the end of April
- Mean Max Brew Works, 251 River Street in Troy
- Planning to open in May
- Upton Coffee Company, 751 Hudson Avenue in Stillwater
- Planning to open in May
- The Pretty Paw Lounge, 370 Mariaville Road in Rotterdam
- Planning to open the second week of May
- Aroma Joe’s, 660 Hoosick Road in Brunswick
- Planning to open in early or mid-May
- Kindred, 84 Henry Street in Saratoga Springs
- Planning to open late May
- Nat’s Mountain House, 6589 Route 23A in Tannersville
- Hoping to open in June
- Volcano Asian Bistro and Hot Pot, 2309 Nott St E in Niskayuna
- Planning to open mid-June
- Allie B’s Mac & Cheese, 347 South Pearl Street in Albany
- Hoping to open in June
- Café Con Mel, Guilderland Public Library, 2228 Western Avenue in Guilderland
- Hoping to open this spring
Summer
- Tipsy Taco Cantina, 704 Loudon Road in Latham
- Aiming to open in the early summer
- Pataconia, River Street Market, 433 River Street in Troy
- Planning to open mid-July
- Smith’s of Cohoes, 171 Remsen Street in Cohoes
- Slated to open this summer
- Ruth’s Chris Steak House, 1 Metro Park Road in Colonie
- Expected to open in the late summer
- Chick-fil-A, 304 Clifton Park Center Road in Clifton Park and 502 North Greenbush Road in North Greenbush
- Chick-fil-A is hoping to open both of these locations later this summer, although specific opening dates have not yet been confirmed.
- Crumbl Cookies, 22 Clifton Country Road in Clifton Park
- Crumbl Cookies is hoping to open at the end of summer or early fall
Fall
- Blackbirds Tavern and Bike Café, 40 and 43 S Main Street in Voorheesville
- Hoping to open in the fall
