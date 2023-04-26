ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — From cafés to mac and cheese to tacos to Chick-fil-A, several restaurants in the Capital Region as planning to open this year. Here are some restaurant openings to look out for in the coming months.

Spring

Summer

Tipsy Taco Cantina, 704 Loudon Road in Latham Aiming to open in the early summer

Pataconia, River Street Market, 433 River Street in Troy Planning to open mid-July

Smith’s of Cohoes, 171 Remsen Street in Cohoes Slated to open this summer

Ruth’s Chris Steak House, 1 Metro Park Road in Colonie Expected to open in the late summer

Chick-fil-A, 304 Clifton Park Center Road in Clifton Park and 502 North Greenbush Road in North Greenbush Chick-fil-A is hoping to open both of these locations later this summer, although specific opening dates have not yet been confirmed.

Crumbl Cookies, 22 Clifton Country Road in Clifton Park Crumbl Cookies is hoping to open at the end of summer or early fall



Fall

Blackbirds Tavern and Bike Café, 40 and 43 S Main Street in Voorheesville Hoping to open in the fall



