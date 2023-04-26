ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — From cafés to mac and cheese to tacos to Chick-fil-A, several restaurants in the Capital Region as planning to open this year. Here are some restaurant openings to look out for in the coming months.

Spring

Summer

  • Tipsy Taco Cantina, 704 Loudon Road in Latham
    • Aiming to open in the early summer
  • Pataconia, River Street Market, 433 River Street in Troy
    • Planning to open mid-July
  • Smith’s of Cohoes, 171 Remsen Street in Cohoes
    • Slated to open this summer
  • Ruth’s Chris Steak House, 1 Metro Park Road in Colonie
    • Expected to open in the late summer
  • Chick-fil-A, 304 Clifton Park Center Road in Clifton Park and 502 North Greenbush Road in North Greenbush
    • Chick-fil-A is hoping to open both of these locations later this summer, although specific opening dates have not yet been confirmed.
  • Crumbl Cookies, 22 Clifton Country Road in Clifton Park
    • Crumbl Cookies is hoping to open at the end of summer or early fall

Fall

• Chick-fil-A, 1475 Western Avenue in Albany
    • Chick-fil-A is hoping to open this location in the fall, although a specific opening date has not yet been confirmed.