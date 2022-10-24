ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Coffee and bagel shop Uncommon Grounds is opening a fourth location in Stuyvesant Plaza. The new location will be in the former Bruegger’s Bagels space.

“Stuyvesant Plaza has always had a strong presence in the Capital Region through strong tenants, great location, and well-maintained property, ” said a representative for Uncommon Grounds. “We feel Uncommon Grounds will be a great fit within the center and within the Guilderland/Albany community which we look forward to becoming a part of.”

The new location is projected to open in mid-late November. The Uncommon Grounds representative said the team is working on adding additional menu items.

Uncommon Grounds’ current Albany location in University Plaza is staying open. The coffee shop has two other locations in Saratoga Springs and Clifton Park.