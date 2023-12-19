DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Uncommon Grounds, a shop specializing in coffee, bagels, lunches and desserts, is opening up its fifth location in Delmar. Debbie Murray, the general manager of Delaware Plaza, confirmed the news to NEWS10.

Uncommon Grounds will be taking over the former Bruegger’s Bagels space in Delaware Plaza. The bagel spot closed at the end of November after the shop’s lease was not renewed, said Bruegger’s.

Murray said Uncommon Grounds signed a 10-year lease for that space in the plaza. The space will be going through some renovations and will be opening in the next few months.

According to Murray, Uncommon Grounds approached the plaza over the summer about opening up a new location in Delmar. With Bruegger’s lease coming up, she thought Uncommon has more of a local feel.

“I think it will be a real boost to our shopping center and our community,” said Murray.

Uncommon Grounds has other locations in Saratoga Springs, Clifton Park, University Plaza in Albany, and Stuyvesant Plaza in Guilderland. The company did not immediately respond to NEWS10’s request for comment.