TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tatu Tacos & Tequila in Troy is living up to its name. The restaurant will have its first flash tattoo event on Saturday, October 29.

Co-owner Jennyfur Spaulding said the first tattoo session will be with Brian Langer from Tried & True Tattoo Company in Wynantskill. The tattooing will take place in the “parlor,” which is the part of the restaurant that’s used for special events.

Langer will be tattooing from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and it’s first come, first served. Those interested can choose a design for him to tattoo. Spaulding said each piece will be $100 or less.

Take a look at some of the flash designs below. It’s mainly a Halloween theme, said Spaulding, and Langer is working to create more.

Flash tattoos by Brian Langer available for the event on Saturday (photo courtesy: Jennyfur Spaulding)

Spaulding plans to have guest tattoo artists once a month, but it depends on artist availability. Tatu Tacos & Tequila opened at 100 Congress Street in July after moving from Saratoga Springs, and Spaulding said business has been good so far.