TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sunhee’s Farm and Kitchen, a Korean restaurant located at 95-97 Ferry Street in Troy, has been named one of the Top 10 finalists for Barclays US Consumer Bank’s “Small Business Big Wins” contest. No matter what position they place, the eatery will get a part of the $255,000 prize pool.

“Small Business Big Wins” was created during the COVID-19 pandemic to provide a boost to small businesses with stories of resilience. Sunhee’s Farm and Kitchen was picked out of about 15,000 other small business entries from across the country.

Owner Jinah Ahn said Sunhee’s Farm and Kitchen would be investing the funds back into the community by supporting its English classes and computer access program for new immigrants, as well as revamping parts of the restaurant and farm.

Of the 10 finalists, Sunhee’s is the only Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) owned business and the only finalist in New York State. Its an immigrant-owned and operated restaurant that has been serving the Capital Region since 2016.

Sunhee’s sources its products from a farm in Cambridge, as well as other local distributors and farmers. The restaurant menu features Korean favorites such as Bibimbap, Kimchi Fried Rice, and Bulgogi. You can view the full menu on the Sunhee’s website.

Voting runs from now through April 10. The grand prize winner gets $60,000, the second prize winner gets $40,000, the third prize gets $20,000 and the seven runner-ups get $5,000 each.

The winners will be revealed on May 3. You can vote for Sunhee’s Farm and Kitchen on the Barclays Small Business Awards website.