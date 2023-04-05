TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Dutch Udder Craft Ice Cream, located at 282 River Street in Troy, is expanding into the space next door, as well as building a new production facility. Owners Kehmally Karl and Jeff McCauley made the announcement in a Facebook post on April 2.

“Our love for Troy is so strong that we did a thing, we are expanding our shop next door,” read the post. “Hello, more indoor and outdoor seating this year!!!”

According to the Dutch Udder website, its ice cream is currently produced in a residential property that has been converted into a certified commercial kitchen in Cohoes. The owners have now purchased land in South Troy to build a larger production facility.

“So fingers crossed we will be producing and scooping our ice cream in Troy N.Y. by 2024,” said the post. The owners have not yet announced an opening date for the 2023 season. You can stay tuned for updates on The Dutch Udder Craft Ice Cream Facebook page.