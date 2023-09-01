TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saturday, September 2 will be your last day to get Slidin’ Dirty’s famous sliders at the Troy restaurant. The eatery is getting a new name, a new menu, and a new focus on music.

After Saturday, Slidin’ Dirty will rebrand to Twisted Fiddler. After some remodeling, the restaurant will reopen on September 7. A grand opening will be held on September 22.

“As soon as you walk into Twisted Fiddler, you’re going to feel the music vibe, whether it’s live music or a video playing on the TVs,” said owner Tim Taney.

Taney founded Slidin’ Dirty as a food truck and catering service in 2012. He opened the restaurant in Troy in 2014. Slidin’ Dirty had another location in Schenectady from 2017 to 2019.

Taney said the new focus is motivated by the success of live music events the restaurant has hosted. The remodeled tavern space will have a portable indoor stage, new house speakers, and acoustical treatments.

“At Twisted Fiddler, you’ll hear a mix of solo artists and bands who deliver original takes on familiar tunes,” Taney said. “We want our musicians to create a party vibe, not just background music. We also want our patrons to feel comfortable having a conversation — so it’s that lively tavern atmosphere we’re going for.”

Taney said he does not plan on charging a cover for live shows, except for special acts or under special circumstances. There may also be an open mic night in the future.

The new menu will serve more refined pub food, said Taney. The kitchen is led by the same culinary team behind the Slidin’ Dirty menu. The new menu will include Fried Cheese and Meatball Smash, Muscles, a Schnitzel Sandwich, a Short Rib French Dip, and a Shrimp Po’Boy. The full menu will be posted online on September 6.

“The new menu will feature a few full-sized versions of our favorite sliders,” said Taney. “But we’re not just re-imagining our slider menu as burgers. This is going to be American pub fare done right.”

The rebranding includes creating a space where Jets fans can watch every Sunday and Monday game. “Our bar manager Rob is a life-long Jets fan and he will create a place where Jets fans can go and be surrounded by other Jets fans,” said Taney. “We’ll have enough TVs for all the games.”

Slidin’ Dirty will live on with its food truck catering business, and you’ll be able to find its famous sliders there. Slidin’ Dirty gift cards will be honored at Twisted Fiddler.

The restaurant is located at 9 First Street in Troy. The tentative hours are Sunday through Thursday from noon to midnight, and Friday and Saturday from noon to 1 a.m. The kitchen will close at 10 p.m.