ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Jacob Alejandro, located at 274 River Street in Troy, has opened a second location in Albany. JA. Pequeño is located at 466 Madison Avenue in the former 3Fish Cafe space.

3Fish Cafe closed in December 2020. Jacob Alejandro owners Alejandro and Jacob Griffin-Diaz had previously worked there and reached out to see if they could take over the space.

“Alejandro and I always knew we wanted a second shop,” said Jacob. “The space is very special.”

Jacob describes JA. Pequeño as “a little taste of Jacob Alejandro,” serving up “the best of the best.” The JA. Pequeño has popular items from Jacob Alejandro including espresso, seasonal and cold brew drinks, as well as baked goods.

There’s also a beautiful patio in the back, said Jacob, which makes it feel like you’re not in Albany. JA. Pequeño is currently open Thursday through Monday from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., but Jacob said they’ll eventually expand to seven days a week.