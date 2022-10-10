TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Spill’n the Beans Coffeehouse & Bistro, located at 13 3rd Street in Troy, is permanently closing its doors by the end of October. Owner Rudy Bravo made the announcement in a Facebook post on October 6.

“Spill’n should be celebrating their 19th year of servicing Troy and its visitors, but instead I am making the heavy-hearted decision to close our doors by October 31,” said Bravo. “Pandemic-related food costs and labor shortages have made operating Spill’n increasingly challenging.”

Bravo said that his staff has worked hard over the past few years with extending the shop’s hours, being shorthanded, having no air conditioning over the past summer due to a maintenance agreement issue, and the wear and tear of the equipment.

“I consider Troy my second home, so as you can imagine, it really hurts me to close our café, ” said Bravo. “Words cannot express how much I appreciate our customers that have stuck with us these nearly 19 years. We have seen our customer’s children grow, to have children of their own! This community is why we became so successful and I thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Bravo said he and his team are going to take some time before starting the next chapter of Spill’n the Beans. They plan to still participate at the Troy Riverfront Farmer’s Market through the season and then rejoin in the spring.

If you have a Spill’n gift card, you can visit the shop and use it between now and October 31. The coffee shop will be operating with a modified menu and hours before they close, so you should give them a call at 518-268-1028 before visiting.

Bravo said they will still be roasting coffee after the closure. You can visit the Spill’n social media pages and website to see how you can get their products.