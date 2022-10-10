TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — ChowderFest returned to downtown Troy on Sunday, October 9. The first, second, and third place winners have been announced on the Downtown Troy Business Improvement District Facebook page.
Winners
- First place: La Capital Tacos with its Mexican Avocado Chowder
- Second place: Tara Kitchen with its Chicken Corn Chowder
- Third place: 353 with its Buffalo Chicken Chowder
The public was allowed to vote until 8 p.m. on Sunday for their favorite chowder. Other participating restaurants included:
- 518 Donuts with its Creamy Bacon Corn Chowder
- Bard & Baker with its Autumn Bounty Chowder
- Bootlegger’s Bar & Grill with its Santa Fe Chicken Chowder and Seafood Chowder
- Brown’s Brewing Co. with its Reuben Chowder
- Cafe Euphoria with its Butternut Squash Soup and Corn Chowder
- McAddy’s Pub with its New England Clam Chowder and Pumpkin Bisque
- Muddaddy Flats with its Sweet Potato Bacon Corn Chowder and Potato Leek Chowder
- Organa Juice Bar
- Plumb Oyster Bar with its Cajun Seafood Chowder
- The Ruck with its Beer Cheese and Brat Chowder
- Ryan’s Wake with its Kitty McCraken’s New England Clam Chowder
- Slidin’ Dirty
- Tatu Tacos & Tequila with its Smoked Tomato and Corn Chowder with Grilled Cheese Crouton
- DeFazio’s with its Clam Chowder Pizza
- Tipsy Moose with its BBQ Brisket Chowder
- Iron Works Grill with its Piggylicious Cheesy Mac Chowder