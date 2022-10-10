TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — ChowderFest returned to downtown Troy on Sunday, October 9. The first, second, and third place winners have been announced on the Downtown Troy Business Improvement District Facebook page.

Winners

  • First place: La Capital Tacos with its Mexican Avocado Chowder
  • Second place: Tara Kitchen with its Chicken Corn Chowder
  • Third place: 353 with its Buffalo Chicken Chowder

The public was allowed to vote until 8 p.m. on Sunday for their favorite chowder. Other participating restaurants included:

  • 518 Donuts with its Creamy Bacon Corn Chowder
  • Bard & Baker with its Autumn Bounty Chowder
  • Bootlegger’s Bar & Grill with its Santa Fe Chicken Chowder and Seafood Chowder
  • Brown’s Brewing Co. with its Reuben Chowder
  • Cafe Euphoria with its Butternut Squash Soup and Corn Chowder
  • McAddy’s Pub with its New England Clam Chowder and Pumpkin Bisque
  • Muddaddy Flats with its Sweet Potato Bacon Corn Chowder and Potato Leek Chowder
  • Organa Juice Bar
  • Plumb Oyster Bar with its Cajun Seafood Chowder
  • The Ruck with its Beer Cheese and Brat Chowder
  • Ryan’s Wake with its Kitty McCraken’s New England Clam Chowder
  • Slidin’ Dirty
  • Tatu Tacos & Tequila with its Smoked Tomato and Corn Chowder with Grilled Cheese Crouton
  • DeFazio’s with its Clam Chowder Pizza
  • Tipsy Moose with its BBQ Brisket Chowder
  • Iron Works Grill with its Piggylicious Cheesy Mac Chowder