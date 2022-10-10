TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — ChowderFest returned to downtown Troy on Sunday, October 9. The first, second, and third place winners have been announced on the Downtown Troy Business Improvement District Facebook page.

Winners

First place: La Capital Tacos with its Mexican Avocado Chowder

Second place: Tara Kitchen with its Chicken Corn Chowder

Third place: 353 with its Buffalo Chicken Chowder

The public was allowed to vote until 8 p.m. on Sunday for their favorite chowder. Other participating restaurants included: