TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy Beer Garden, located at 2 King Street, reopened on Tuesday under new ownership. New owners Amy Conway and Mickey Blanchfield also acquired The Berlin, the 1930s-inspired cocktail lounge above the restaurant.

Both places were originally owned by Matt Baumgartner, who owns June Farms in West Sand Lake. Conway said she’s friends with Baumgartner, who offered her and Blanchfield the Troy Beer Garden and The Berlin after they had another offer fall through.

Both Conway and Blanchfield have years of experience in the culinary and hospitality world. Blanchfield owned Beff’s in Delmar for 26 years. Conway owned Conway’s on Yates in Albany and helped open 677 Prime.

Troy Beer Garden’s old menu was exclusively vegetarian and vegan based. Conway said they now had a whole new menu that has meat dishes. The new menu includes grilled shrimp, Reuben sliders, wings, salads, and sandwiches, but no big entrées.

Conway said there will still be vegan options on the menu such as the impossible burger and brussel sprouts. They will also be offering vegetarian and gluten-free options.

Conway said the Tuesday reopening went really well. She said it wasn’t too busy, with about 18 to 20 tables and a full bar. The Berlin is not open to the public yet, but the space is being used for private parties. Nothing is changing with the lounge, and it’ll open once everything settles down with the reopening, said Conway.