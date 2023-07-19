CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With the grand opening of Chick-fil-A in Clifton Park and North Greenbush on Thursday, heavy traffic is expected for the entire weekend, especially around the Clifton Park Center Mall. A few agencies have issued suggested routes for drivers to take if going to the Chick-fil-A in Clifton Park this weekend.

According to the New York State Police and Clifton Park & Halfmoon EMS, if coming from the I-87 Exit 9 Southbound direction, drivers should either turn left onto Clifton Country Road or continue and turn left onto Moe Road. From there, drivers should turn take another left onto the back side of Clifton Park Center Road (near Homewood Suites) and continue around to Chick-fil-A.

Clifton Park Chick-fil-A traffic advisory (courtesy: New York State Police)

If coming from the I-87 Exit 8A Northbound direction, you can take a left onto Grooms Road and a right onto Moe Road. Then you can take a right onto Clifton Park Center Road to loop around the back of the Clifton Park Center Mall. If coming from Route 9, you can take Sitterly Road over to Clifton Park Center Road.

If you’re not going to Chick-fil-A, you’re encouraged to avoid these roadways if possible and allow for extra travel time. As a reminder, you should always move over for emergency vehicles.

The Clifton Park restaurant, located at 304 Clifton Park Center Road is locally owned and operated by Scott Payne. The North Greenbush restaurant, located at 502 North Greenbush Road is locally owned and operated by Will Potts.

Both locations will have dual-lane drive-thrus. They will both be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday for dine-in, drive-thru, and take-out.