LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new taco eatery has opened in Latham. Tipsy Taco Cantina officially opened on October 24 at 704 New Loudon Road.

Tipsy Taco Cantina is owned by Brendan Brader and Robert Tario, who are the co-owners of Tipsy Moose Tap and Tavern. Tipsy Moose has locations in Latham, Albany, and Troy.

“Every Tuesday, each of the three Tipsy Moose locations features a unique taco selection, which is wildly popular with customers,” said Tario. “Their enthusiasm inspired Tipsy Taco.”

The Tipsy Taco menu features different types of tacos including Nashville Hot Chicken, Short Rib, Shrimp, Chorizo, vegetarian options, and more. The menu also includes salads, empanadas, taquitos, nachos, salsas, guacs, and more.

The restaurant has some dessert options and an extensive tequila selection. Tipsy Taco Cantina is open every day from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.