LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Brendan Brader and Robert Tario, co-owners of the Tipsy Moose Tap and Tavern with locations in Latham, Albany and Troy, are set to open the Tipsy Taco Cantina. The restaurant will be at 704 Loudon Road in Latham.

“Every Tuesday, each of the three Tipsy Moose locations features a unique taco selection, which are wildly popular with customers,” said Tario. “Their enthusiasm inspired Tipsy Taco.”

The restaurant’s menu will feature the expected taco staples, along with vegetarian options, small and large shareables, salsas, queso, guacamole and an extensive tequila selection. Tipsy Taco will have indoor and eventually outdoor seating.

Brader and Tario said they are grateful for the community support. They hope guests will enjoy Tipsy Taco as much as they do the Tipsy Moose.

The owners are aiming to open the Tipsy Taco Cantina in the early summer. The restaurant will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.