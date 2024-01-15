WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Trestle Restaurant & Pub has officially opened up its dining room in Watervliet. The restaurant opened for dine-in on Friday, January 12.

The eatery is located in the former Purple Pub restaurant and to-go building. In November 2023, the Trestle opened its Express location for takeout and delivery but didn’t open for dine-in until now.

The Trestle is owned by John Holland and Chris Richards, who also own The Cobblestone Lunch Shoppe in Albany. The pub gets its name from a nearby railroad bridge.

In December 2022, Greg and Butch Rentz closed the dining room of The Purple Pub after 50 years but kept the to-go orders going. The eatery permanently closed with the end of to-go orders in September 2023.

The Trestle menu features burgers, sandwiches, pizza, salads, and more. You can check out the soft opening menu on the Trestle Facebook page.

The Trestle is open from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday. The restaurant is located at 2 Cohoes Road in Watervliet.