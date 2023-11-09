WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Trestle Restaurant & Pub has opened its Express location for takeout and delivery in Watervliet. The eatery is located in the former Purple Pub restaurant and to-go building.

The Trestle is owned by John Holland and Chris Richards, who also own The Cobblestone Lunch Shoppe in Albany. The pub gets its name from a nearby railroad bridge.

In December 2022, Greg and Butch Rentz closed the dining room of The Purple Pub after 50 years, but kept the to-go orders going. The eatery permanently closed with the end of to-go orders in September.

The Trestle Express menu includes pizza, chicken wings, salads, sandwiches, and more. You can view the menu on The Trestle website.

The Trestle Restaurant & Pub will eventually open for dine-in, but an opening date has not been set yet. The Trestle is located at 2 Cohoes Road in Watervliet.

Pickup and delivery from The Trestle Express is available Monday through Thursday 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Monday from noon to 8 p.m. You can order on the Mealeo website or by calling (518) 953-0123.