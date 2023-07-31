LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Tailored Tea, located at 1010 Troy Schenectady Road in Latham, is for sale. Owner and chef Jared Bafaro made the announcement in a Facebook post on Saturday.

“Due to some recent health problems, I am looking to sell the teahouse as soon as possible so that we won’t have to close and it can continue to live on,” said Bafaro.

The Tailored Tea has been named among the top teahouses in New York and was in both TeaTime Magazine and 55+ Living Magazine. Bafaro said there are parties booked in the teahouse throughout the rest of the year.

Bafaro did not immediately respond to NEWS10’s request for comment. The Facebook post reads that Bafaro will “entertain any reasonable offer” and he’ll be leaving his recipes as well.