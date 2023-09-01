GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Glenville is getting a new restaurant. The Taco Shop is coming to the former Stewart’s Shop at 710 Saratoga Road.

The eatery is a project by restauranteur and executive chef James Fronk, his wife Jessica Fronk, and friends Sean McKenna and Jennifer McKenna. Fronk also owns The Front Street Social Club in Ballston Spa.

Fronk is a Glenville native. He moved to California for two decades where he met his wife and opened two restaurants. After closing those restaurants, Fronk moved back to the area in 2017.

His wife’s parents are from Mexico, so they were immersed in the culture and the food. “I wanted to honor my wife being here in New York,” said Fronk. “There’s not a lot of good Mexican food here. I really wanted to put something in Glenville.”

The building went through some renovations with Sean being a professional painter and his father Terry McKenna helping out as well. Fronk said they are 99% done with the renovations.

The Taco Shop will feature an a la carte menu, serving up southern California-style Mexican food that has a modern twist with a traditional aspect. The menu will feature some of his wife’s mother’s recipes.

The menu includes tacos, burritos, rice and beans, homemade salsas, and tortilla chips. The protein choices are pork carnitas, chicken, baja fish, carne asada, al pastor, and a vegetarian potato and smashed black bean mix.

Fronk said the restaurant will be opening in about a month. They’ll start with a few soft openings before having a grand opening.

The Taco Shop will be offering delivery, takeout and dine-in. The eatery will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p..m