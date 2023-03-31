MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Sugar Fairy Bakes is officially ready to open its new shop at 2110 Ellsworth Boulevard in Malta. The bakery will be opening on Saturday, April 1.

Owner Stacie Blair announced that she would be opening a second location during the ribbon cutting at the Mechanicville shop’s one year anniversary on December 17, 2022. The new location is a retail bake shop with all the baking being done in Mechanicville. The baked goods will be delivered fresh to Malta each morning.

“Please be patient and keep in mind this is a soft opening,” said Blair in a Facebook post. “There is no instruction book and it will take time for us to navigate what works and what doesn’t for our second space.”

The Malta bakery will have custom cake decorating and a window where visitors can see the artists decorating the cakes. This new location will also have breakfast sandwiches and limited lunch offerings.

The new shop will be open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. The closing times for each day depend on whether or not they sell out.