The secret behind the burgers at Illusive Restaurant & Bar

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In honor of National Cheeseburger Day, we’re checking out one local restaurant known throughout the state for their award-winning burgers. Illusive Restaurant & Bar has a lot of accolades under its belt, including having one of best burgers in the state according to New York Beef Council.

New York Beef Council voted Illusive’s “Empire Smash Burger” the second best in the state. In November 2022, Illusive received the People’s Choice Award at Capital Wing Wars.

Chef and Owner Joseph Ventrice says the secret to their burgers begins with the beef.

“We have a blend that’s made particularly for us. We grill mark our burgers first and then we finish them on the flat top so it locks in all those awesome flavors,” said Joseph.

Illusive Restaurant & Bar is located at 3 Ferry Street in Rensselaer. The restaurant is open Monday – Friday from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Saturday from noon – 8 p.m.

In July, the restaurant filmed an episode of “America’s Best Restaurants.” The airdate of the episode is yet to be released.