GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Scene Coffee & Cocktails officially opened its doors on Tuesday morning. The shop is located at 1671 Western Avenue in Guilderland.

Owner Mariana Lia, the daughter of Bill Lia of Lia Auto Group, said she wanted to create an “Instagrammable coffee shop.” The Scene does just that with spots for photos and signs that say “This Must Be The Scene” and “Coffee first, Cocktails later.” There’s also a champagne vending machine.

Lia, a Guilderland resident and recent graduate of Siena College, said she researched for two years to create a vision for the restaurant. “We wanted to design a space that you would expect to find in LA or Miami, and make it accessible to everyone here in the Capital Region,” said Lia.

The Scene Coffee & Cocktails has opened in Guilderland (photo: Sara Rizzo)

The champagne vending machine at The Scene Coffee & Cocktails in Guilderland (photo: Sara Rizzo)

The Scene menu includes coffee beverages, tea, breakfast sandwiches, stuffed waffles, different topped toasts, salads, paninis, and more. The cocktail menu is available starting at 10 a.m. on Sundays and at 8 a.m. every other day to comply with Albany County liquor laws. That menu features wines, spiked coffee cocktails, and classic cocktails. You can view all the menus on The Scene website.

The building The Scene is in was a Friendly’s since the early 70s. It was then a pizza place that closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. The building is located in front of Crossgates Mall and is next to the proposed Costco site.

The Scene has indoor and outdoor seating, and has dine-in and to-go options. The shop is open Monday through Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.