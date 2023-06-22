MILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Winery, located at 462 Route 29 in the town of Milton, has new owners. The announcement was made in a post on the winery’s Facebook page on June 21.

The Brilliant Group, Ltd., owned by Annie and Andrew Brill, bought the winery from Tara and Rich Nimmo, read the post. Annie is currently The Saratoga Winery’s General Manager.

“We are very excited to start this next chapter of our lives and of the business,” said Annie, The Brilliant Group’s President. “The Winery is an institution in Saratoga. We feel honored to be at the helm and to purchase a restaurant with such great notoriety and reputation.”

The Brill’s have 35 years of restaurant industry experience between them. Andrew is currently a Sales Manager at Mazzone Hospitality. This is the Brilliant Group’s first restaurant acquisition. The couple lives in Saratoga Springs with their two children.

“Saratoga has such a great restaurant scene with loyal customers who love to support local businesses,” said Annie. “We already have a great thing going at The Winery. Andrew and I are not looking to reinvent the wheel here but to elevate the food, drink, and overall customer experience. We are also excited to bring our extensive background in events to The Winery and offer even more public and private events to our customer base.”