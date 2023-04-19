CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Salad Bar officially opened on Monday, April 17. The eatery is located at 374 Main Street in Catskill.

“What started as a joke about a food truck evolved from the simple idea of bringing quick and healthy lunch options to the Catskill area,” reads The Salad Bar website.

The Salad Bar serves build-your-own and premium salads, sandwiches, and desserts. You can view the full menu on the restaurant’s website.

The eatery is currently open for pick-up, with delivery starting on April 20, according to The Salad Bar Facebook page. The Salad Bar is open Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and closed on Sundays.