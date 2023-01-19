SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Ritz on Union has officially opened for lunch and dinner. The restaurant is located inside Home Style Pizza and Home Style Caterers at 1720 Union Street in Schenectady.

The Ritz had its soft opening on January 9 for lunch only. The restaurant opened for dinner on January 18. Both the lunch and dinner menus can be found on The Ritz on Union Facebook page.

The new dine-in restaurant has the same owners as Home Style Pizza and Caterers. The menus between the take-out and delivery business, and The Ritz are different.

The Ritz On Union is open for lunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. The restaurant will be open for dinner from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.