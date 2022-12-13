WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Purple Pub restaurant in Watervliet, known for its award-winning pizza and wings, will permanently close on December 30, after 50 years in operation. Co-owners Greg and Butch Rentz announced their decision on Facebook Tuesday morning.

The co-owners said the last few years were extremely tough on them, citing the pandemic and staffing shortages. “It has become a daily struggle for us to continue to provide our customers and our amazing staff with the same great service we have always provided since we opened our doors in 1972,” they said.

But the most important reason for the closure, the duo stressed, was to simply “take a break,” prioritize their health, and be able to spend time with their families. “Their love, loyalty, and dedication have made us two of the luckiest guys alive,” they stated. “We are beyond blessed and grateful for them.”

The Purple Pub to-go will stay open, for now. Details will be announced at a later date.

“While our dining room doors may be closed, please remember to take care of yourselves, take care of each other, and continue to do all the ‘good things’ that you can,” the Facebook announcement read. “It has been an absolute honor to have served each and every one of you over the past 50 years. There is nothing in this world we could have ever done that would have brought us the same pride and joy that the Purple Pub has brought to all of us—and we could never have been ‘us’ without all of ‘you.'”

The staff of the Purple Pub will be moving on to other jobs after the closure. And as for Greg and Butch Rentz, retirement calls.