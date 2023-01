WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Purple Pub, which recently closed its doors on December 30, announced an online store is in the works. The Purple Pub now to-go only, received an overwhelming amount of people looking for pub apparel and memorabilia.

The pub, known for its pizza and wings, listened to its supporters and asks the public to stay tuned for the announcement of the online store. Check back with News10 as we keep an eye on any updates.