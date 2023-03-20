HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Moose Caboose Tavern is soon opening in Hoosick Falls. According to owner Scott Rose, the tavern is aiming to open on Thursday, March 23.

In 2019, the Moose Kaboose opened as a food truck, selling their food at various events throughout the area. The food truck menu includes items such as burgers, hot dogs and chicken sandwiches.

The Moose Kaboose Tavern is opening in the former Old Hoosick Tavern space at 4324 Route 7, which closed its doors in 2020. “We have been looking for the right location for a while now and had the opportunity to meet the owner of this property,” said Rose. “We all just hit it off.”

As for the menu of the Moose Caboose Tavern, Rose said it’s new and different from the food truck, but will still have their signature burgers. The menu is currently being finalized.

Rose said they still plan on using the food truck for select events going forward. According to the Facebook page, the Moose Caboose Tavern will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

“This is something that is a massive undertaking for all of us. We’re terrified and very excited all in the same breath,” said Rose. “It’s such a magical place inside.”