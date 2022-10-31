DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Grove Bistro, located in the former Four Corners Pharmacy building at 360 Delaware Avenue, had its soft opening this past weekend. Owner Corinne Masino said that business has been good so far.

Masino previously owned Mug Shots in Albany for 13 years. Masino said they are still deciding on operating hours, but the current hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on most days, and closed on Tuesdays.

Masino said it’s cash only for Monday. Wednesday they are getting their POS system up and running so guests can use cards then. The bistro is still waiting on its beer and wine license, which Masino said should be arriving in about three weeks.

The menu features po’ boys, a meatloaf sandwich with bacon jam, a Drewburger (named after Masino’s son), salads, ahi tuna nachos, and other classic fare. She’s also planning on having Thursday Burger Night with reduced-priced burgers.