QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Johnny Rockets, located at the Six Flags Great Escape Lodge & Indoor Waterpark, has been closed since September 2023. Now, the restaurant building is set to be demolished.

According to Great Escape Communications Manager Taylor Myers, the company decided to transition dining into the main hotel in September, offering the Johnny Rockets menu through December. The demolition of the building is set to begin within the next few months.

“Given the age and space capabilities of the building and our exciting plans for the future, we have decided to design a new space that better aligns with our property makeup,” said Myers. “We look forward to announcing future plans within the next couple of months.”

Johnny Rockets has locations across the United States and the rest of the world. The chain is known for its retro diner interior, burgers, and shakes.

There are now no Johnny Rockets restaurants in the Capital Region. The only Johnny Rockets left in New York, according to the restaurant’s website, are in Syracuse and West Nyack.