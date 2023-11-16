ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Lark Hall, a music and event venue in Albany, has opened up a restaurant on the ground floor. The Eleven, named after a Grateful Dead song, officially opened its doors on November 11.

Owners Jennifer and Justin Miller have owned the historic Lark Hall building since 2018. Upstairs, the venue hosts musicians, private events and community events including vendor markets in the winter months.

Jennifer Miller said the hours of the restaurant will be evolving, but are currently Wednesday and Thursday from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., Friday 1 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The Eleven has brunch on weekends, and has a dinner and cafe menu.

The bar and eatery has 11 draft beers, 11 wines, 11 whiskies, and 11 small plates. The menu features sandwiches, charcuterie, salads, waffles and weekly specials. The cafe menu includes bagels, coffee, and croissants, as well as desserts.

“We hope to increase our guests’ experience in the space, offering them the ability to eat prior to or after shows/events we host upstairs,” said Jennifer Miller.

The lower level of Lark Hall was previously occupied by Lark Street Mercantile, which closed in March after three years. The Eleven is located on the corner of Hudson Avenue and Lark Street at 351 Hudson Avenue.