ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In July 2022, The Kitchen Table, formerly known as New World Bistro Bar, permanently closed its doors as the owners decided to retire. The property was then bought by Daley Hospitality Group, who are working to open The Delaware Restaurant & Bar.

Daley Hospitality Group includes a catering business and two other restaurants: Daley’s On Yates in Schenectady and Daley’s On Crooked Lake in Averill Park. The head chef of The Delaware will be Elliott Vogel, who is currently the head chef at Daley’s on Yates.

The building is currently going through renovations, said the marketing director for Daley Hospitality Group. The menu is not finalized yet, but you can stay up-to-date on the restaurant’s website.

Daley Hospitality Group hopes to open The Delaware in mid-to-late September. The restaurant will be located at 300 Delaware Avenue.