SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Coat Room, a “speakeasy-style” restaurant and bar, had its soft opening in downtown Saratoga Springs over the past week. The eatery officially opens to the public on Friday at 5 p.m.

Designed and constructed by Phinney Design Group, the restaurant is located inside 385 Broadway. The menu includes charcuterie, small plates, salads, flatbreads, and signature entrees, as well as cocktails and other drinks.

“As you step into the Coat Room, you will get a peak of the walnut, brass, black steel, saddle leather, and lush fabrics and wall coverings,” said Phinney Design Group. “But it’s not until you walk through the coats that you will experience the full grandeur of the space.”

The Coat Room will celebrate the history of the United States Hotel, said Phinney Design Group, which was once the largest hotel in the U.S. and is where the building at 385 Broadway now stands.

According to the original job postings, The Coat Room will have a buffet-style continental breakfast daily with a brunch menu on Saturday and Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The restaurant will be open Monday through Thursday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.