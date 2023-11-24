COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Bread Butler has completed its move into Colonie Center and now has a café. The bread shop closed at its previous location at 1500 Central Avenue in Albany at the beginning of November to make the move.

In June, owner Andreas Mergner said The Bread Butler would be moving into the former Moe’s space on the lower level across from Five Guys in Colonie Center. Instead of just selling bread, Mergner said they would also be adding a café.

“We have been looking for a place with more foot traffic and exposure,” Mergner told NEWS10 in June. “We have a great product, but people don’t seem to like coming to our current location.”

Now in Colonie Center, The Bread Butler stills sells an array of rotating bread products including loaves of bread, baguettes, challah, croissants, and other baked goods. Although the cafe menu hasn’t been finalized yet, the shop sells grilled cheese sandwiches, lemonade, coffee and more.

The Bread Butler is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Colonie Center is located at 131 Colonie Center, off of Wolf Road.