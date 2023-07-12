ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Bishop, a gastropub at 90 North Pearl Street in Albany, has permanently closed. The owners made the announcement on The Bishop Facebook page on July 11.

“It’s with a heavy heart that we must announce we are closing our doors today for the last time,” read the post. “To our loyal customers and regulars, the time spent sharing food, drinks and laughter will always be remembered fondly.”

A reason for the closure was not given. The owners did not immediately respond to NEWS10’s request for comment.

“It’s a very sad day in downtown Albany. We love you all. Thank you for a great four years,” read the post.