GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — TGI Fridays in Stuyvesant Plaza has permanently closed. The restaurant officially closed its doors on Tuesday, January 2.

The public relations firm for Stuyvesant Plaza confirmed the closure to NEWS10. A reason for the closure was not provided.

The Stuyvesant Plaza location has already been taken off the TGI Fridays website and the Plaza website. It’s also been marked as permanently closed on Google.

The chain has over 600 restaurants around the world. TGI Fridays has other Capital Region locations in Wilton and Clifton Park.