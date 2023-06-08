GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mountain Mama’s Cantina and Eatery in Gloversville is set to have its soft opening on Friday. The eatery was supposed to open on Thursday, but the opening was postponed a day due to a fridge issue.

According to the Mountain Mama’s website, owners Creg and Jacki Reid met in 2009 and bonded over their love of cooking and Mexican food. They worked in restaurants across Texas before moving to the area in 2021.

The menu includes tacos, chips and salsa, fried, pulled pork sandwiches, ribs, salads, street corn, and more. You can view the full menu on the Mountain Mama’s website.

For the soft opening, the eatery will be open for dinner from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Mountain Mama’s Cantina and Eatery is located at 391 South Main Street.