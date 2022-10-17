TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ted’s Fish Fry has announced they will be closing their North Troy location, with their last day being Saturday, October 29. The location will continue to serve customers as normal until then. The North Troy location, as well as the other six, will be donating 10% of sales to the Real Men Wear Pink Campaign the week of October 24-29.

“We cannot go without mentioning how blessed we have been to have such amazing family and

friends who’ve kept our doors open in North Troy since 1962,” said S.K. Deeb. “We have shared so many wonderful memories from family and friends, to employees and customers that became our family and friends. We are truly grateful to North Troy for all that it has offered us over the many years.”

Ownership is currently not looking to sell or lease the property. However, they have not ruled out re-opening the property seasonally. Other locations will remain open during normal business hours, Monday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 8:45 p.m.

According to their press release, Ted’s Fish Fry is hoping their usual North Troy patrons will visit other locations close in proximity. These locations include the Clifton Park and Latham restaurants.

Ted’s Fish Fry has also revealed future goals which include the following:

Opening on Sundays in certain stores

Opening Ted’s in new cities across the Capital Region

Explore options of a Ted’s commissary

The business has also mentioned that these changes will not happen overnight, but they are excited for these potential changes for growth in the near future.