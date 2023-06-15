TANNERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Nat’s Mountain House, located at 6589 Route 23A in Tannersville, is getting ready to open its doors. The restaurant is scheduled to officially open on Friday, June 23.

The 120-seat restaurant, bar, and lounge features an avant-garde design and serves American classic comfort food. The main dining room has large windows with views of the Northern Catskills. There is outdoor deck seating and an outdoor space with fire pits, Adirondack chairs, and porch swings.

As well as a restaurant, Nat’s Mountain House will serve as a private event space and offer programming such as summer and fall activities for adults, movie nights, puppy meetups, petting zoos, and live music.

The menu includes oysters, crab rangoon dip, salads, spaghetti, fish, chicken, fries, and cheese fondue. The drink menu includes a rotating selection of cocktails, with beer and wine on tap. The full menus have not been made available yet but will be posted on the Nat’s Mountain House website.

This is owner Natalie Freihon’s first venture outside New York City, as she owns Nat’s on Bleeker, Nat’s on Bank, and The Orchard Townhouse as part of Strange Bird Hospitality. “The menus are different at each location and informed by the community and neighborhoods in which they live,” said Freihon.

Freihon chose Tannersville because of the town. “I liked very much that it wasn’t as glitzy as some other towns that really only catered to the city dwellers,” said Freihon. “I wanted to build something more for the local community while also supporting those that travel to the Catskills.”

The restaurant will be open Thursday and Friday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can make a reservation on the Resy website.