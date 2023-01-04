MILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Neighborhood Kitchen, a takeout, delivery, catering and market establishment, will soon be opening in Milton. Owners Chip and Wendy Lawrence and Chef Brian Donaldson plan to open the business in February.

Neighborhood Kitchen is located at 312 Rowland Street in the former Bongiorno’s building, which was a pizzeria that closed around 2016. The owners bought the building in April 2022.

Long before the building became Bongiorno’s, it was Mary’s Country Store. “Wendy and I grew up in Milton, used to ride our bikes to Mary’s Country Store for penny candy, popsicles, and ‘bread, milk, and butter’ for our moms. Brian has been a resident of Milton for 10 years and felt the area lacked this type of food concept,” said Chip Lawrence.

All together, the owners have over 70 years of restaurant experience. Donaldson has worked at Villa Louisa, 15 Church, and Nové, before working for the Lawrence’s at the Basin Grill in Schuylerville.

The Lawrence’s and Donaldson partnered together to open Circa ’21 at McGregor Links Country Club, but after their two-year contract was up, they will not be returning to McGregor. “We do still own and operate The Basin Grill, thanks in large part to an awesome staff,” said Chip Lawrence.

Lawrence describes the menu as “Modern American with an Italian influence.” The preliminary menu includes breakfast sandwiches, pasta, chicken parm, mac and cheese, salmon, meatloaf, salads, sandwiches and hot dogs. Neighborhood Kitchen will also have a small market of homemade and local products for sale.