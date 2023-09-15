FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Twisted Taco Truck has been serving Saratoga, Warren and Washington Counties since March. Now, the owners are expanding to year-round service by opening a brick-and-mortar takeout location.

The restaurant is going to be located at 70 Broadway in Fort Edward. Owners Amanda Coss, Melissa Coss, and Michelle McAllister decided to open the storefront so they can better control the quality of their food. Their food truck season also ends on October 30.

“Our customers have been encouraging us to open a brick-and-mortar because they do not want to have to wait until March when the truck opens again,” Amanda Coss told NEWS10.

Coss said they currently use a commissary kitchen to prepare food for The Twisted Taco Truck. The restaurant location will eventually serve as the new commissary kitchen once it is rebuilt.

As for the menu, Coss said they will have the same menu as the food truck but with some additions. They’ll be offering burritos and dessert options as well. The Twisted Taco Truck menu includes tacos, bowls , quesadillas, nachos, pizza and more. You can view the menu on The Twisted Taco Truck website.

Each month, the Twisted Taco will have a contest each month encouraging its employees to make a dish, said Coss. That employee’s dish will then be offered as a special at the restaurant for the month.

The Twisted Taco Truck Takeout will tentatively be opening on Friday, October 20. The restaurant will be open Monday through Saturday from noon to 9 p.m.